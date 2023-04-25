Gift of the Giver provide relief to flood stricken areas in Cape Town

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Following recent downpours on the Cape Flats, Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers offered relief assistance to the flood stricken Gxagxa informal settlement in Gugulethu on Monday.

In an interview on Tuesday Gift of the Giver spokesperson Ali Sably, told VOC Breakfast about the relief efforts taking place at some of the affected informal settlements.

“As the harsh rains hit the Western Cape over the weekend our teams were swamped with calls coming in from various informal settlements around the province, including backyard dwellers telling us their places are flooded,” said Sably.

Sably further said that the inclement weather made it near to impossible for the aid organisation to access the flooded areas over the weekend.

Sably confirmed that a total of 50 structures were damaged during the weekend rain in the area.

“Residents in Gugulethu lost everything including linen, bedding, clothes, and food. Many children who attend school were left without stationery and school clothes. Parents had to send their children to school in the clothes they wore on Friday,” he stressed.

In Khayelitsha, an Early childhood development Centre’s (ECD) roof collapsed because of the rainfall. The teams provided the ECD with aid which includes reading material and stationery.

“The ECD’s principal also requested food as their food supply was lost. We have organised gas and a stove for them to keep feeding learners while parents try to fix their homes,” Sably said.

VOC News

Photo: Gift of the Givers