Gift of the Givers assist WC flood victims

Gift of the Givers teams have been dispatched to various flood-stricken areas across the Western Cape. This as five days of continuous rainfall has resulted in flooding and damage to property across the province.

Thousands of households in at least 25 locations have been affected by the wet and windy weather, with informal settlements worst hit.

The City of Cape Towns Disaster risk management, late Thursday, said that both formal and informal were affected. Spokesperson Charlotte Poweel said that settlements in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Phillipi, Mfuleni, Langa, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay had been flooded. Formal residential areas affected include; Belmont Park in Kraaifontein, Goedmond in Durbanville and Sonstraal Heights in Brackenfell.

The City’s Transport Department is providing sand and milling where it is possible to do so to raise floor levels.

Gift of the Givers Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the teams have rolled out hot meals, blankets and Covid-19 packs to the families as best they can.

The packs include surgical mask, a material mask, soup and sanitizer, while bigger items such as blankets and mattresses will take time.