Gift of the Givers, Ayia Jaber, looses her mother, stepfather and additional family members in the Israeli airstrikes

By Kouthar Sambo
Palestinian member of Gift of the Givers, Ayia Jaber, was met with a tragic fate as she lost additional family members, including her stepfather, mother, and the entire family to the Israeli strikes in Gaza today.
Jaber addressed eighty journalists in Cape Town on Monday night when she confirmed her previous loss of 50 family members to the Israeli aggression in Gaza.
“Yesterday morning, an Israeli sniper shot Ayia’s stepfather as he walked out of his building, killing him instantly. Ayia was distraught and deeply concerned about her mother and the rest of the family,” expressed the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers in a statement.
“Today, the cowards struck yet again with an airstrike flattening the residential building, killing Ayia’s mother, the mother’s sisters, brothers, and others. The entire family of another fifty, including all the children, have now been wiped out,” confirmed Gift of the Givers.
Furthermore, Gift of the Givers has engaged a legal team, explained the organisation, that is in communication with French Senior Council, Gilles Devers, who, with a team of 300 legal experts worldwide, is petitioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) to charge Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, with war crimes against humanity.
“Our team members are already providing evidence, preparing affidavits and all relevant information requested to present to the Hague. We will be encouraging other Palestinians to do the same with our total support,” asserted the organisation.
The organisation further added that 100 family members of the Gift of the Givers team have been murdered during the aggression imposed by the occupation forces in Gaza.
“The Gift of the Givers office head, Ahmed Abbasi, was directly targeted on 16 November as he returned from morning prayer with his doctor brother, both were martyred. We were deeply moved by tributes and the incredible support from our South African nation,” added Gift of the Givers.
Photo: VOCfm