Gift of the Givers provides humanitarian aid to affected Dunoon residents

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Gift of the Givers is on the ground, assessing the situation and providing the necessary humanitarian aid to affected residents of the Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon.

Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay said they received frantic calls from community leaders, informing their team of a fire raging through the informal settlement.

Unfortunately, their teams were unable to gain access last night, explains Sablay, as the fire department was still battling to put out the fire.

“Reports reveal that close to 70 structures have been destroyed, and over 200 people displaced. Gift of the Givers’ team is currently on the ground, providing the affected community with hot meals, water, and baby care packs today,” added Sablay.

The humanitarian organization is calculating the numbers to provide the necessary relief.

Image: Supplied