Gift of the Givers complete R10m hospital project in Mitchells Plain a

Gift of the Givers celebrated their 28-year anniversary by handing over a specialist ward for the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. The new ward is equipped with 60 beds, oxygen machines and other anti-coronavirus equipment. The month-long renovation project is the result of a partnership between the Mitchells Plain District Hospital and the Western Cape Government. A total of ten-million-rands were contributed toward the renovating of the Freesia ward.

Founder of the Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explained why the humanitarian giant chose to renovate the Lentguer psychiatric hospital in Mitchells Plain.

“When we approached the epicentre was the Western Cape and the statistics were rising in the Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha region and if there is a need we intervene,” detailed Sooliman.

Sooliman explained an urgency came from management that made the task easier. Sooliman added that the state cannot carry the burden of its people alone.

“In a country that has such a large amount of poverty and so much medical conditions covid-19 exposed the under belly of health in this country but we understand that government can’t do this alone,” detailed Sooliman. “The income levels are not high enough and the population that requires assistance is far more than those that have the means,” further added Sooliman. “This project was to show the power of private and public partnerships that if you have right intent, sincerity, commitment and dedication together you can achieve a lot for the benefit of the country. Which puts government, donors, and NGOs in a good light,” smiled Sooliman.

The head of the Western Cape Health Department Dr Kieth Cloete said if sectors come together for the greater good of people greatness can be achieved.

“The relationship between the public sector and the private sector is not only about providing care. It’s about the investment in the buildings, it’s about investments into supplies that you require, it’s about investments into all kinds of other things,” explained Cloete.

Cloete said GOTG is the best example to display the magnitude of success that can be accomplished should sectors fuse.

“What we have seen here today with the GOTG is that is the potential for cooperates or other businesses to actually invest into something that works that is the model that we are putting out there,” expressed Cloete. “It couldn’t be a better achievement because not everyone is able to afford medical aid but why should they be deprived of a good facility if they don’t have the money it is our job as society to make sure we have facility that is up to standard for each person whether they’re wealthy or not,” ended Sooliman.

VOC