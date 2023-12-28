Gift of the Givers continues to help following Cape Flats fires

Share this article

Efforts to bring relief to several informal settlements on the Cape Flats, devastated by fires this week, are still underway. Residents in Sea Winds, Muizenberg, Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, and Jim Se Bos in Phillipi found themselves stranded as their shacks succumbed to the flames.

On Monday, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services successfully contained two wildfires in Simon’s Town and Glencairn.

The humanitarian NGO, Gift of the Givers, is actively involved in assisting at Jim Se Bos, where over 300 people are grappling with urgent needs.

Spokesperson Ali Sablay says they are distributing toiletries, food parcels, and baby care products. Sablay points out that this is the fourth fire the NGO has responded to this week.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Service says crews are fighting to contain the vegetation fire on the slopes of Paardeberg, in Drakenstein, Western Cape.

Authorities are assisting several communities that have been hit hard by fires on the Cape Peninsula in recent days. This is yet another warning that has been issued due to the damaging winds.

Source: SABC News