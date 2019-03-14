Gift of the Givers gives aid packages to Zimbabwe Anglican school

Gift of the Givers handed over aid packages to the value of R1.2 million to the principal of an Anglican school in Harare on Tuesday. The aid packages are part of the organisation’s R10 million initiative for Zimbabwe.

The aid packages include 3 400 food parcels, 2 900 stationery packs, 6 000 diapers and 100 000 water purification sachets which purify 1 million litres of water in cholera-affected areas. Included also is pairs of socks as well as 30 wheelchairs.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, arranged the handover to the Anglican Church representatives.

The handover was done in the presence of South African and Zimbabwe government representatives; which included Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande, SA Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete, Zimbabwe Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo and Gift of the Givers country manager Muhammad Sooliman, among others.

The Anglican Church has 19 schools in its care.

(Source: SABC)

[MEDIA STATEMENT]: South Africa hands over humanitarian package to Zimbabwe on behalf of the South African NGO @… Gepostet von Department of International Relations and Cooperation, SA am Dienstag, 12. März 2019

