Gift of the Givers hands over state-of-the-art dispensary to Charlotte Maxeke hospital

The Gift of the Givers has handed over a multi-million rand state-of-the-art dispensary store to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

Parts of the facility which include the old storage facility was burnt during a horrific fire in April 2021.

The high-tech facility was built in eight months by the organisation and cost an estimated R60-million.

Gift of the Givers Founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says by working together, South Africa is able to achieve greatness.

“The only way to build this country is by working together. We should have more faith in our country and capabilities. Yes, we have problems but everyone has problems. If you have the right people with the right intention, you can fix anything, even Eskom.

All of this is for the vulnerable who look to us for help. As part of the development, we wanted to set a standard, not to be sub-standard because it’s not government or public service. I am that public, my child is that public, and mother and father are that public. What we want for ourselves, we should want for the country.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla Phaahla has praised the work done by the organisation.

“We must thank Dr Sooliman and his team for the magnificent work that they have done of lifting our spirits when there is so much that causes doom and gloom in our country. I am happy to see that Dr Sooliman and his team are following in the footsteps of our founding President.”

Phaahla has also admitted that the government could have done better in expediting the refurbishments at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after the 2021 fire at the facility.

Source: SABC News