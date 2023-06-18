Gift of the Givers on flood in Western Cape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Gift of the Givers Western Cape spokesperson Ali Sablay recently discussed the devastating floods that have struck the Western Cape during an interview on Sunday Live. While certain areas like Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mitchell’s Plain, and Strand are accustomed to flooding this time of year, the heavy rains on June 14 caused extensive damage throughout the entire metropole, reaching as far as Citrusdal along the N1 highway. The floods have affected over 10 000 people, resulting in the loss of belongings and the need for shelter in community centers.

Sablay highlighted the tireless efforts of the Gift of the Givers teams, who have been working day and night to provide assistance.

“A truck stationed in Clanwilliam stands ready to transport much-needed humanitarian aid to isolated areas affected by the floods. However, accessing Citrusdal has been a significant challenge due to the complete destruction of the main road,” said Sablay He further stated, “Initial plans to use helicopters had to be abandoned due to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and heavy rain. The teams also explored the possibility of crossing the Oliphants River by boat, but the rapid current made it unsafe.”

Fortunately, through collaboration with local residents and the disaster management team, a solution was found. A farmer revealed the existence of a low-lying bridge on another farmer’s property that could serve as an entry point into Citrusdal. With the approval of a water engineer, Gift of the Givers successfully crossed the bridge, bringing essential supplies to the town that had been cut off for five days. The arrival of the truck, loaded with food, clothing, and blankets, brought much-needed relief to the affected residents.

The immediate needs of the affected communities include blankets, mattresses, and toiletries.

“Many individuals arrived at the shelters with only wet clothes, and some were left sitting on cardboard boxes. Rawsonville, in particular, experienced severe impacts, resulting in the evacuation of over 1,500 people,” said Sablay.

Gift of the Givers remains committed to supporting those affected by the floods, working tirelessly to meet the urgent needs of the impacted communities.

Photo: Pixabay