Gift of the Givers plans to make a plea deal to the captives of South African paramedic

By Kouthar Sambo
The Gift of the Givers have stepped in to assist South African emergency paramedic Gerco van Deventer after the family of the 47 year old filed a new appeal for his freedom on the 25th of March 2023.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the Gift of the Givers says that they will step in to intervene and make a plea to the captives who requested three million dollars for van Deventer’s release after abducting him in Libya on the 3rd of November 2017.
Gift of the Givers managed to bring it down to five hundred thousand dollars. Sooliman further added that the amount will not be paid by Gift of the Givers as this lies in the hands of the company he works for or the family to arrange (if possible).
“Gift of the Givers has retaken on the case. We’ve made a video of the wife and the son, which has been passed on to the captives. Our negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, has landed in Mali Sunday (9th April, 2023) to pursue the case. We are hoping that in this month of Ramadan, the captives will show some sympathy and they have mercy and release Gerco without any ransom – because there’s no way this family or anyone else can afford that kind of money,” Sooliman reiterates.
Furthermore, the three other people taken into custody at the same time were released seven months later.
Photo: Pexels