Gift of the Givers providing aid to victims of a fire at Imizamo Yethu informal settlement

Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, says it is providing aid to the victims of a fire in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay in the Cape Peninsula.

One person has died and another injured in the blaze.

About 100 informal structures were destroyed, leaving an estimated 400 people homeless.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Ali Sablay, says “Gift of the Givers teams will be distributing hot meals, water, mattresses and blankets to the victims. There is a meeting with the City of Cape Town to place these victims in community halls as there’s many elderly and children. We will be there for the next five days to assist the victims with urgent humanitarian need.”

In 2020, hundreds of people were left homeless after a fire swept through the informal settlement.

Video: Hundreds left homeless in 2020

Source: SABC news

