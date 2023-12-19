Gift of the Givers responds to the public’s anxious request for an update on the condition of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“There has been no further update. We are awaiting feedback from SA State Security who received the initial call from Algerian State Security that Gerco was with them, a flight was being arranged to Algiers, and he was going to be medically managed in a hospital.”

This is according to the humanitarian organisation Gift of Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

The response comes after the public’s anxious request for an update on the condition of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer.

The organisation explained that State Security agencies worldwide do not provide ongoing information on such matters, nor do they comment, and it appears to be a policy that they follow.

“The intermediaries confirmed that Gerco was fine when released, all the videos circulated by them in the past year have shown that from a physical point of view, Gerco appeared fine, to assess the psychological and emotional state is a different matter,” detailed Sooliman.

Sooliman further added that hostages go through a debriefing session by the host country.

“In this case, Algeria, but from what we were told by senior government officials in Mali and Niger, it has to be done in the presence of a South African representative.”

According to Sooliman, the following are deduced “on pure speculation,” which may explain the lack of updated information:

1. Gerco recuperating in the hospital (there may not be anything critical).

2. Receiving psychological support in a “safe environment,” preparing him for the reunion with his family.

3. Allow travel time for South African security to Algeria, and make allowance for the debriefing and periods of rest between sessions.

4. Prepare temporary travel documents and flights for Gerco.

5. Allow for travel time from Algeria to SA.

“Please allow the wife of Gerco, Shereen van Deventer, her space, as she will communicate with the media once they are reunited with Gerco. This is a very anxious and trying time for her,” appealed Sooliman.

Photo: Gift of the Givers/Facebook