From the news desk

Gift of the Givers says SA's response to KZN floods is phenomenal

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said it’s seen a phenomenal response from South Africans following its call for water donations for flood-stricken communities in KZN.

The collection drive hit the 1-million litre mark at the weekend.

Eight trucks are now on their way to the province with thousands of five-litre bottles of water.

“It showed the spirit of uBuntu is overflowing. It just shows that the future of this country is bright as you can see how everyone comes together for their fellow country men. We have had people coming as far as Worcester, Knysna coming with truck loads of water” said the organisation’s Ali Sablay.


