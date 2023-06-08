Gift of the Givers to distribute water to Vredefort as three family members die of cholera

Share this article

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has announced the delivery of thousands of litres of water and hydration packs to Free State communities affected by cholera, as it confirmed the death of three family members in the province from the disease.

Cholera has claimed 26 lives so far, with scores more admitted to hospital with a range of symptoms.

Hammanskraal is currently the epicentre of the outbreak, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to visit the area on Thursday.

The cause of the outbreak has not yet been established but residents have told TimesLIVE they believe it is linked to their long struggle with poor-quality water due to problems with waste treatment.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay on Thursday said it had received information of more deaths in the Free State from the bacterial disease.

A woman from Vredefort became the province’s first cholera casualty in May.

“Gift of the Givers received information on Wednesday that some patients succumbed with the disease in the past few days. Our teams from Hammanskraal were dispatched to Vredefort on Wednesday night and as part of their assessment, visited the Monoto family where three members — a mother, aunt and grandmother — passed on within a space of three days leaving behind a traumatised teenage girl and her siblings.

“These children live in abject poverty, will require material assistance and counselling. Similar situations may arise elsewhere in the community. Our teams will gather that critical information during assessments today as they distribute 2,304 5-litre water [bottles] and 5,000 rehydration sachets to affected communities,” Sablay said.

The organisation also confirmed it would continue its distribution efforts in Hammanskraal.

“In the meantime, our teams are also dealing with E. coli-infected water in Makhanda (Eastern Cape) where the number of cases is rising at Settlers Hospital and six clinics. Gift of the Givers water tankers are at work seven days a week bringing relief to stressed-out communities in these districts,” he said.

Source: TimesLIVE