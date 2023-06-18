Gift of the Givers transports essential supplies, food to Citrusdal after road damage

Share this article

Humanitarian relief organisation, Gift of the Givers is transporting essential supplies and food to Citrusdal after an access road was washed away following days of heavy rain in the Western Cape.

The Provincial Disaster Centre has commenced a large-scale relief operation in the West Coast District.

They are trying to reach areas and towns that have been cut off during the recent storms and need to be evacuated.

Helicopters have been deployed but were unable to get airborne due to the poor weather.

Several areas in the district have been cut off by recent storms. Areas of concern include Wupperthal, Vredendal, and several farms in the area.

Organisation spokesperson, Ali Sablay says, “The engineer came through. He checked out the bridge and said thumbs up it’s possible that trucks can move through, and you can see the excitement and joy of the recipients here. I’ve got the law enforcement and the residents when the truck crossed the river to be here today. These people have been cut off since Wednesday there is excitement and joy as the truck came through and we will be delivering to each one of them blankets, matrasses, and toiletry bags we brought bulk food to feed them for the next few days.”

Source: SABC News