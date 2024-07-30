Gift of the Givers updates on Cape Town mop-up operations post-storm

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Following heavy rains over the weekend, Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay provided an update on the ongoing mop-up operation in Cape Town.

“Mop-up operations are still taking place. Our teams are visiting various informal settlements and areas in the Cape Flats to deliver non-perishable food items, especially to families who have lost everything,” Sablay reported.

He added that over 200,000 people and nearly 46,000 damaged structures have been registered in terms of humanitarian need. “Our teams have been busy since July 5, 2024, when the first storms hit.”

Sablay described the recent weather patterns as “very strange,” noting that weather warnings predicting a 50% or 40% chance of rain have suddenly escalated to 100%. “We saw people trying to recover from the floods weeks ago, and then these current storms hit. This is devastating for those in informal settlements, where the main concern is relocating them because the ground is completely saturated,” he explained.

He also highlighted the damage to infrastructure, with storm pipes and drains collapsing due to the saturation. Sablay expressed hope that the affected residents can be provided temporary accommodation and relocated to safety. “If they are not moved, any rains next winter will guarantee much bigger devastation as the infrastructure is already collapsing,” he warned.

For those wanting to assist, Sablay explained, “There are many programs we are running at the moment. The big one is addressing the Western Cape floods and the tornado in KwaZulu-Natal, along with other programs in rural parts of the Western Cape. Those who want to participate can contact our toll-free number 0800 786 911.”

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/Gift of the Givers