Gigaba: ‘Sex tape’ used in blackmail attempts against me

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that a tape containing material “of a sexual nature” is circulating in political circles and has been used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him. Gigaba said the video was stolen from his cellphone and that he became aware of this just before his appointment as finance minister in March, 2017.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba said the tape was stolen during a phone hacking incident in 2016 or 2017, and that its content was only meant to be viewed by his wife and himself.

The minister apologised to his family and the South African public for the “pain and embarrassment” that the circulation of the video will cause. He has appointed a public relations firm to handle the matter on behalf of the family. He said he hoped the country would someday engage with incidents such as this one, involving invasion of privacy. Gigaba has appointed a public relations firm to handle the matter on behalf of the family.

(Source: News24)

