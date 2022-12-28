Girl, 10, drowns after family is caught in rip tide at Wilderness beach

Share this article

A 10-year-old girl drowned and a 16-year-old family member is in hospital after they were caught in rip currents off Wilderness beach in the Western Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

A third member of the family, from George, was brought safely to shore, said Mike Vonk, NSRI Wilderness station commander. The teenage boy was unhurt after lifeguards rescued him from the mid surf breakers.

The 10-year-old was, however, unresponsive.

An older female was given emergency medical treatment, stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The NSRI said she is expected to fully recover in hospital.

A man, 26, was also feared drowned after he went missing in the surf line while swimming at Victoria Bay in the Western Cape.

A search was activated after his friends reported they had not seen him for some time at the beach.

Vonk said they were unsure if he had returned from swimming and were uncertain if he had left the beach to go home.

A police patrol went to his home in George twice, but no-one was at the residence.

Vonk said a case was opened for investigation by the police.

Source: TimesLive