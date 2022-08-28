Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Giselle Maritz sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding a law firm

Giselle Maritz has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding a law firm in Bloemfontein.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court sentenced Maritz for fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transaction Act.

Phatshoane Attorneys discovered that Maritz was unlawfully transferring trust funds to her bank account between 2015 and 2019.

The Hawks were roped in and the investigation led to her conviction. Free state Hawks spokesperson, Christopher Singo says the company lost more than six million rands.

“Phatshoane Henney Attorney became aware of fraudulent activities at the end of February 2020. The fraudulent activities were about the manipulation of financial records and unlawful transfer of trust funds,” said Singo.

He added: “A preliminary probe by Phatshoane Henney Attorney discovered that Maritz was unlawfully transferring trust funds to her bank account and her mother’s bank account.  As a result, Phatshoane Henney Inc. Attorney was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R6 million, “he said.

Source: SABC News


