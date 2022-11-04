Giving VHS tapes a second lease on life.

Share this article

“For quite some time I have been worrying about all the empty VHS video cases that we are generating,” shares Re.Bag.Re.Use founder, Regine le Roux. “The main reason being, it’s one of those awful plastics that can’t be recycled and will potentially end up in landfill when they are not repurposed.”

“Footstools is one of the solutions that we have come up with to repurpose empty VHS boxes!” adds le Roux.

John Singano, local upholsterer in Imizamo Yetho, Hout Bay, is the talent behind covering the footstools. “When Regine first asked me for a quote to upholster the footstools made from VHS tapes I was so excited. Instead of throwing something away, we can turn it into something that people can love. As an upholsterer, we are often left with a lot of material offcuts that are too small for other projects and the material gets thrown away. But now, we can use these off cuts to cover the VHS footstools. Nothing goes to waste!”

“It’s such a thrill to make something so beautiful out of ‘nothing’,” adds le Roux.

Source: Re.Bag.Re.Use