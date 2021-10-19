Globally revered Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd to make landfall in CPT tomorrow

Share this article

















Globally revered Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd is set to make landfall in South Africa tomorrow. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has invited the public to welcome her at the Cape Town International Airport tomorrow at 2pm. Covid-19 protocols must legally be adhered to.

Named as one of the most influential people by Time Magazine, Muna and her twin brother earned internet fame in May, during the Israeli occupations brutal bombing in Gaza. International outcry reached new heights when Israeli officials forced the removal of Palestinians from their homes in neighborhoods including Sheikh Jarrah.

Despite harassment and detainment, the 23-year-old twins continued to raise awareness around the ongoing abuses by the Apartheid regime.

The MJC says the activist is expected to conduct interviews on various platforms- including VOCfm- to unpack her journey and mission.

VOC