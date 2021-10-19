Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Globally revered Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd to make landfall in CPT tomorrow

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Globally revered Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd is set to make landfall in South Africa tomorrow. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has invited the public to welcome her at the Cape Town International Airport tomorrow at 2pm. Covid-19 protocols must legally be adhered to.

Named as one of the most influential people by Time Magazine, Muna and her twin brother earned internet fame in May, during the Israeli occupations brutal bombing in Gaza. International outcry reached new heights when Israeli officials forced the removal of Palestinians from their homes in neighborhoods including Sheikh Jarrah.

Despite harassment and detainment, the 23-year-old twins continued to raise awareness around the ongoing abuses by the Apartheid regime.

The MJC says the activist is expected to conduct interviews on various platforms- including VOCfm- to unpack her journey and mission.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.