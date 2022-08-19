Godongwana officially informed of sexual assault charge, but maintains he won’t step aside during investigation

Share this article

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed he has finally been informed by police that he is being investigated for sexual assault.

In a statement, Godongwana said he had been approached by the police on Thursday.

“I met with a police official and was furnished with a warning statement informing me of a criminal complaint laid in Skukuza in Mpumalanga. The complainant accuses me of sexual assault,“ he said.

The sexual assault case was laid last week by a Mpumalanga masseuse who has accused the minister of assaulting her while she gave him a massage in his hotel room in the Kruger National Park.

“I confirmed to the police official that I was in the Kruger Park area on August 9 2022 when the alleged incident is said to have occurred. I repeated my previous assertion that I in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed or assaulted anyone.

“I am relieved to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of. I am also glad to have the opportunity to place my denial on record. I take the allegations very seriously. As such, I am looking forward to the necessary legal processes unfolding. It is in the interests of all those involved in the matter for it to be resolved speedily, with due regard for the dignity and privacy of the complainant and myself.”

Godongwana said as a husband, father, citizen and public servant, he, his family and the ANC were “deeply concerned” by the allegations levelled against him.

He expressed his confidence in the law and said he was complying with the authorities.

He reiterated what he told TimesLIVE on Thursday that he believed the allegations were a part of a “smear campaign” against him spearheaded by a political agenda.

“I reject with contempt the allegations that I have attempted to silence the complainant by bribing her. As I informed the police, the identity of the complainant is unknown to me. These allegations are unfounded. ”

Godongwana said he was sensitive to gender-based violence and said he had subjected himself to the ANC integrity committee on Thursday.

The finance minister stressed he would not be leaving his post.

“I wish to state that I intend continuing with executing my duties by focusing on the critical tasks of revitalising our economy and protecting the fiscus.”

Source: TimesLIVE