Godongwana reiterates ANC’s commitment of serving South Africans

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has sought to assure the public that the African National Congress remains committed to serving the people of South Africa, despite the party expecting to lose votes in the next elections.

Godongwana was hosting a Ministerial Business Breakfast on the sidelines of the ANC’s 55th National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

He outlined the possible challenges that the party may face in maintaining voter support.

“We still believe that it is still a good brand and an organisation that has aspirations to serve the poor people in our country. There are people already writing our obituary. So, we are going to lose votes in 2024 and we will be forced into a coalition. My experience with coalitions in local government elections is a nightmare. You don’t want to reproduce that at a national level. So, it is a challenge.”

Meanwhile, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the rising cost of living and high levels of poverty are creating a sense of hopelessness among South Africans.

Ramaphosa says there must be a determination to stall the erosion of the progress of the ANC at this conference.

“Weaknesses in governance and service delivery, especially at local level have contributed to crumbling infrastructure and failing services corruption and mismanagement have meant that resources meant for the poor have been diverted this task to restore the positive trajectory must be central to the work of the ANC and must be at the forefront of deliberations at this 55th National Conference.”

Source: SABC News