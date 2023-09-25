Golden Arrow bus overturns as heavy rains continue in Cape Town

Share this article

A Golden Arrow bus has overturned on Jakes Gerwel Drive, near Athlone, as heavy rains continue in Cape Town.

An intense cold front made landfall on Sunday, bringing with it gale-force winds and heavy rainfall.

Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says, “Cape Town Traffic Officers are attending to a crash scene where a Golden Arrow bus has overturned. Jakes Gerwel Drive southbound is closed between Klipfontein and Turfhall roads. The City’s emergency services are on the scene. Further updates on injuries and road closures will follow. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town authorities say emergency services have assisted four people trapped in a house in Strand.

They say the people have been evacuated to the nearby Fire station following a storm.

There are heavy rains and strong winds across large parts of the Western Cape.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell says flooding has been reported in various areas. The affected informal settlements include Shuku-Shukma, Mfuleni, and Bellville South.

The flooding of houses has been reported in several areas including Durbanville, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand and Gordons Bay.

Powell says sluice gates at Wemmershoek Dam have been opened to mitigate flooding downstream. The Lourens and Eerste River have burst its banks.

Source: SABC News