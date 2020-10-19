Golden Arrow Bus Services validity of tickets gets extended

Share this article

















With the levels of the national coronavirus lockdown easing and more people making their way back to work via public transport, the Golden Arrow Bus Services has decided it is in the best interest of its customers to change the validity of their weekly and monthly bus tickets in an effort to lessen the strain on commuters.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Monday morning, the company’s spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer explained the extension.

“We have therefore decided to increase the vitality periods on weekly products from 18 to 30 days. And monthly products from 44 days to 90 days. The extended validity period is applicable only to products bought or after 16 October 2020,” detailed Dyke-Beyer. “The extension does not need to be requested the swop over is programmed as soon as you buy the product it is either valid for 30 or 90 days depending on your purchase,” continued Dyke-Beyer.

The intervention was in response to suggestions from passengers who were experiencing changes in working hours and had travel patterns affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s important to note that we do listen to our passengers and we are committed to them and offer them whatever is useful to them,” added Beyer.

Furthermore, on the crime attacks related to the Golden Arrow Bus Services, Dyke Beyer condemned these heinous acts.

“We are consulting with the City of Cape Town and we are looking to reform and establish a bus law enforcement unit because we believe that the only way we can deter these criminals is to ensure that they are detained and arrested,” said Dyke-Beyer.

Dyke-Beyer added that the announcements will come out as soon as they are available.

“When covid-19 hit our shores the pilot security operations moved away for operational reasons and ultimately became a part of the mayor’s LEAP enforcement team but we are requesting our own bus security services to ensure the full safety of our passengers,” ended Dyke-Beyer.

Commuters are urged to contact GABS with suggestions, complaints or queries on the toll free number at 0800 656463 or email at information@gabs.co.za or complaints@gabs.co.za

VOC