WC residents warned against spreading unverified information

“The Officers responded and found two busses completely engulfed in flames. These were the two busses which was stationary nearest to the boundary wall. The Officers investigated and found no signs of protesters or suspicious activity in and around the facility. It is unclear at this point in time as to how these busses ignited. A case will be registered at the South African Police Services for further investigation.”

South Africans have been left on tenterhooks over the past few days as rampant looting and riots continue to gain momentum in several provinces. Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng have been worst hit as delivery of basic food and services begin to fall short, while violence also spilled into Mpumalanga and eSwatini.