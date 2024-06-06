Golden Arrow launches new 5-day ride product to enhance affordability and flexibility

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has introduced a new 5-day ride product, providing passengers with an affordable option for their commuting needs.

This new product allows users to load their GABS Gold Card with five days of rides at a lower cost, catering to passengers who do not require the larger pre-paid products.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the new product is currently in the testing phase.

She explained, “Traditionally, we offer a weekly product with 10 rides, a monthly product with 48 rides, or single cash fares. However, we’ve identified a need for a smaller pre-paid product for passengers who don’t want to pay in cash but also don’t need to purchase 10 rides at a time.”

The new 5-ride product has been introduced on several key routes: Steenberg to City, Bellville to City, Khayelitsha to City or Wynberg, and Mitchells Plain to City.

This initial rollout is exclusive to these areas as GABS is currently in the testing phase to gauge customer response. Depending on the feedback, the service may be expanded to additional routes.

Dyke-Beyer noted that travel patterns have significantly changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many passengers no longer commuting daily.

“The feedback we’ve received indicates that some passengers lack the cash to purchase a 10-ride product but prefer not to buy single rides. They may not travel every day but still want to save money, making the 5-ride product ideal for their needs.”

Pricing for the 5-day ride product is as follows:

– Bellville to City: R112.50

– Khayelitsha to City: R130

– Khayelitsha to Wynberg: R130

– Mitchells Plain to City: R130

– Steenberg to City: R112.50

These 5-ride products are valid for 14 days from the date of purchase and must be loaded onto the GABS Gold Card.

For more information, passengers can contact the Transport Information Centre at 0800 656463.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile