Golden Arrow offers R50k reward for info on bus attacks

Golden Arrow Bus Services are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that would assist in the arrest of those responsible for the latest bus robbery in Athlone on Saturday.

The Mitchells Plain bus en route to Century City was ambushed by two robbers who pretended to be passengers.

Golden arrow spokeswoman, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the injured passenger was taken to Gatesville for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, a gentleman was stabbed in the process and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for assistance. SAPS are investigating and we are hopeful that these brazen criminals will be apprehended.”

Dyke-Beyer said they are offering a reward of R50,000 for any information about any of the bus attacks reported.

“We are offering the monetary reward not only for the attack that happened over the weekend but for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for any attack on our buses,” she said.

She further said the recent attack on buses have created great concern to commuters.

” We often hear these sorts of things happening in taxis, but to know that even buses are not safe – is highly concerning. We don’t want to install fear in our commuters, but we are urging them to report any suspicious behaviour to the bus driver immediately,” she said.

Dyke-Beyer said the bus service are installing certain interventions to ensure commuters are safe during their journey on the bus service, however, for safety purposes, she cannot divulge any further.

Meanwhile, an investigation is still underway after a bus travelling in Somerset West caught alight on Friday morning, leaving six people injured.

