Golden Arrow suspends driver after primary school learner left stranded

By Ragheema Mclean

The Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) has confirmed the suspension of a driver after a Simon’s Town Primary school learner was left stranded in the Simon’s Town area on Monday.

Lifalethu Mbasana (11) and his younger siblings, aged 10 and seven, typically catch the GABS bus to Makhaza in Khayelitsha around 2:30 PM each day.

However, on Monday, after his siblings got on the bus, Lifalethu couldn’t find his gold card when it was his turn to show it, and the driver told him to get off.

When it became clear that Lifalethu did not take a later bus and was not on the last bus home, his mother, contacted GABS and the police, prompting searches and patrols.

Fortunately, Lifalethu arrived home safely at around 10pm the evening.

Meanwhile, GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that it is company policy to assist scholars who have lost their bus tickets, and the driver who failed to follow this policy has been suspended.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that it is company policy to assist uniformed scholars in situations where they have lost their gold cards. We have also undertaken to review all of our mechanisms which are related to lost scholar tickets and to ensure that protocol is followed in such cases.”

Dyke-Beyer said that GABS was actively involved in the search for Lifalethu and maintained contact with his parents, even visiting the family on Monday night.

“In circumstances where unaccompanied minors are making use of our services, we would ask parents to assist us by ensuring that their children are able to contact them in an emergency situation and that they advise their children on what to do in a situation where they are not able to catch their bus for whatever reason,” Dyke-Beyer stated.

