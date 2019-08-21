Golden Hour Luncheon to celebrate Cape Malay heritage

Share this article

















Celebrating ten years of good food, good entertainment and ‘lekker geselskap’ – the Golden Hour Luncheon is back and like always, is pulling out all the stops! With September marking Heritage Month, the event will be themed around the celebration of Cape Malay culture. The event will take place on the 28th September at the Belgravia Hall and as usual, VOC stalwart presenter Yusuf Fisher will be the MC.

“The whole-day event will be nothing short of spectacular,” said Sukayna Johaardien, one of the coordinators.

Ebrahim Johaardien, the other half of this husband and wife duo, said without the consistent support from Gift of the Givers, they would not have been able to bring such an event to life.

After nine splendid years, they have withdrawn as the Golden Hour Luncheon sponsors. He goes on to explain that the organisation is taking this time to prioritise the upliftment of those in disaster-stricken areas.

“Shukran for all the support that they’ve given us over the last nine years, Alhamdulillah”.

At first glance, this may seem like a disaster, but help was not far away. As Ebrahim ensures, help came in the form of SANZAF. Since 1947, it has become more than an institute where Muslims deposit their Zakah, but a source of survival for the destitute. Hajji Mohammad Fatih Pietersen is the Advocacy Officer for the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) and went on to explain their role in sponsoring the event. He mentions that through debit orders, generous donors gave SANZAF the means to sponsor various gifts and prizes for the golden oldies. Guests on the day will need to hold on to their ticket to qualify for a prize.

Tickets will be sold at R240 per person, with tables seating a maximum of 10 people. Corporate tables are available at R3950, with tables seating 10 people. Sukayna reiterates that every cent of every ticket sold will be used to improve and maintain the radio station of Cape Town’s heritage – Voice of the Cape.

According to the organisers, it will be a 12am-5pm celebration with entertainment from the Yusuf Allie Brothers, Ikraam Cupido, the talented Seven Steps Cultural Group and naturally, the VOC presenters and staff.

Guests will be treated to a 5-course spread by Baron’s Caterers which will include cultural Cape Malay Food. To show true appreciation for the culinary heritage we share, Antie Flori and Antie Koelsoem will grace the stage with tales of their Cape Malay classics.

To purchase a ticket, call the VOC offices on 021 442 3511 or Taz Boutique in Gatesville on 021 633 1367. Also contact Sukayna Johaardien on 082 786 5627

