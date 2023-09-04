Good Hope Meat Hyper removes asbestos from roofs

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Good Hope Meat Hyper’s collaboration with Didi Waterproofing spans three successful projects, showcasing their exceptional services and products. Reaaz Ahmed, representing Good Hope Meat Hyper, emphasizes the outstanding workmanship displayed during the replacement of two asbestos roofs. This partnership was initiated when Sharwood Property Investment, the building’s owner, secured a new tenant and chose to future-proof the structure by replacing the roof.

The asbestos removal process involves meticulous documentation and approval, a vital safety measure. Sharwood Property Investments’ Nico Jordan highlights the importance of registering asbestos removal with the relevant authorities, a process that took approximately seven days. This meticulous approach is essential to minimize the risks associated with asbestos removal.

Peter Diedericks, from Didi Waterproofing, sheds light on the government’s efforts to regulate the roofing and waterproofing industry. The Professional Roofing and Waterproofing Association (Prawa) was enlisted by the Department of Labour to establish industry standards. This initiative aims to ensure that when selling a house, compliance with roofing and waterproofing regulations is mandatory. It addresses concerns about quick fixes and subpar workmanship leading to leaks and water damage in newly sold homes.

Sharwood Property Investments’ long-standing partnership with Didi Waterproofing stems from their commitment to responsible roofing and waterproofing solutions. Diedericks underscores that Didi Waterproofing is the third company in South Africa and the first in the Western Cape authorized to issue Certificates of Compliance (COCs) for roofing and waterproofing. This recognition reflects their dedication to maintaining industry standards.

Ultimately, the focus on top-tier roofing and waterproofing is driven by the need to safeguard valuable assets within homes, protecting them from the adverse effects of weather elements like rain. This commitment to quality ensures that homes remain secure and free from water-related issues.

