GOOD treasurer-general quits, raises questions about party’s finances

Another GOOD Party leader, treasurer-general Masego Kwenamore, has tendered her resignation saying she has been kept in the dark about party finances.

Kwenamore, based in the North West, said she “has had enough and felt used” by the party that was formed a couple of months before the 8 May general elections.

“I feel I have abused myself by allowing myself to continue staying and be used by this party. We are kept in the dark as leaders … I do not even know anything about GOOD’s finances or even its financial report,” Kwenamore told ANA. “I have no idea about the finances as a treasurer…it’s like we are volunteering in someone else’s company…I have never been so embarrassed in my entire life.”

GOOD treasurer-general felt like a ‘window dressing’

She said she first resigned via Whatsapp on Thursday evening and later emailed her resignation letter formally.

In the letter, Kwenamore told the executive team, including party leader Patricia De Lille, that she felt like a “window dressing” treasurer. ANA is in possession of the letter. It read:

“I hereby render my resignation as an Interim National Treasurer and as a member as well. “Unfortunately chairperson, I cannot furnish or present the Financial report as I have not clue of the Finances of the party. “I feel embarrassed and ashamed to say this, but I feel like a window dressed TG. “I will be focusing on my NGO enlightening our communities. “I wish everyone the best.”

Another member of the executive team, who wanted to remain anonymous fearing reprisal, said only De Lille and a few top leaders knew what was happening in the party while the rest were never informed about anything.

Questions raised over De Lille’s leadership

“I am not surprised that Masego stepped down … Nthabiseng [former chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko] left because of the way we are treated at GOOD. We are frustrated and do not know what’s happening. “There is no direction in the party … it’s a mess. People are asked to establish branches but meanwhile there are no resources to do so … it is very sad when we do not have answers for members who ask us what is happening with the party. GOOD is a mess,” the member of the executive said. The member added that a leaders’ meeting held in Pretoria on 3 August to come up with a strategy for the party turned out to be a “talk shop”. “We met at Patricia’s home in Pretoria that day. Nothing strategic came out. We left clueless as we were when we went into that meeting.”

Lephoko stepped down as national chairperson in May, just a few days after the general elections. She accused De Lille of making her own decisions and of not consulting her team.

Party spokesperson Brett Herron confirmed the resignation. He said he was perplexed by Kwenamore’s claims that she knew nothing about the party’s finances.

“I asked her to reconsider her decision because she never raised that in the strategic meeting we held in Pretoria a week ago. As a treasurer and a trained accountant, she could have inquired from the auditor as to what was happening with the financial report. “We agreed at that meeting that the financial report needed to be concluded,” Herron said.

De Lille’s party, formed after she left the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the mayorship of Cape Town last year, received more than 70,000 votes in this year’s general elections, securing two seats in the National Assembly and one in the Western Cape legislature.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed De Lille minister of Public Works. She returned to the National Assembly along with former City of Cape Town DA chief whip Shaun August.

By African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Naomi Mackay.

(Source: The South African)

