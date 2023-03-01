Gordhan’s admission that De Ruyter spoke to him about corruption at Eskom vindicates former CEO, says Mashaba

In an interview on eNCA, De Ruyter said: “I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance about the $8.5bn that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that you must be pragmatic. To pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit. So yes, I think it’s entrenched.”

De Ruyter faced criticism from the ANC after his explosive sit-down interview.

The party threatened legal action against him over the allegations, challenging De Ruyter to back his claims by laying criminal charges within the next seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.

“The ANC is firmly committed, through promoting and supporting policy, legislation and action, to deal with any acts of corruption — or other forms criminality — and to hold any perpetrators to account. Corruption and criminality are implacable enemies of development and our commitment to build a better life for all,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer.”

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on corruption in the country, with most (44%) saying the scourge has grown worse under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and “become a way of life”.

Most (84%) readers also said the ANC would never shake off its “corruption” tag, adding “a cheetah can’t change its spots”.

