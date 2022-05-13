Gov approves SA LP Gas Strategy ahead of expected fuel price hike

LOCAL
Calls have once again been raised for government to introduce legislation that protects South African consumers against ever-increasing fuel prices.
Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s temporary tax relief of R1.50 set to expire at the end of the month. This could result in South Africans facing an increase of more than R3 per litre at the fuel pump from June.
Cabinet has meanwhile given the go-ahead for the implementation of South Africa’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) Strategy.
Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says – among others- it seeks to regulate the pricing and support manufacturing of LPG as an alternative form of energy.
VOC