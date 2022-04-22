Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Gov called on to mitigate rising price of chicken

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL

Calls have been made for government to urgently intervene to minimize the impact of a predicted spike in chicken prices. The South African Informal Traders Alliance- which represents over two million informal and micro-businesses across South Africa- says government should remove tariff taxes and VAT on chicken products.
According to reports, chicken prices have increased by 10 percent every year for the past decade. The organisation’s Thusi Jackals says chicken is often the only meat affordable for low income households, which are already bearing the brunt of fuel, electricity, and food price increases. The South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters also called for a 3-year moratorium on any new tariffs.
VOC

