Gov does not need to introduce an electricity state of emergency: President Ramaphosa

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to beat load-shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday unveiled government’s plan to “fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations”. Ramaphosa listed a number of solutions, including new green energy projects, importing energy from neighbouring countries and a special committee. #eskom #energy #ramaphosa

He admitted that the government had not done enough in dealing with the issue and said the performance of power stations was hampered by theft, fraud and sabotage. He announced several plans to “fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations”.