Gov does not need to introduce an electricity state of emergency: President Ramaphosa

Addressing the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the frustration of citizens and that load-shedding has devastated the economy and people’s lives.
INCREASE ESKOM BUDGET FOR MAINTENANCE
“Over time, the maintenance programme of Eskom’s electricity generation fleet has declined.
“It is now been decided that over the next 12 months, Eskom will increase the budget allocated for critical maintenance to increase the reliability of its generation capacity.
“We are cutting red tape that has made it difficult for Eskom to buy maintenance spares and equipment within the required period to effect repairs,” Ramaphosa said.
TURN TO GREEN ENERGY
“Eskom recently made land available next to its power stations in Mpumalanga for renewable energy projects, which will unlock 1,800MW of new capacity. Eskom has identified additional land that will be released for this purpose.
“We will use climate funding provided through the Just Energy Transition Partnership to invest in the grid and repurpose power stations that have reached the end of their lives, Ramaphosa said.
He added: “Eskom will be constructing its first solar and battery storage projects at Komati, Majuba, Lethabo and several other power stations. These will result in over 500MW being added to the system.”
BRING BACK THE SKILLS
“One of the challenges that Eskom has faced has been the shortage of skilled personnel and engineers.
“The utility is now recruiting skilled personnel, including former senior Eskom plant managers and engineers from the private sector.
“These skilled personnel will support various personnel and help to ensure that world-class operating and maintenance procedures are reinstated,” the president said.
GET HELP FROM INDEPENDENT AND PRIVATE POWER PRODUCERS
“Over the next three months, Eskom will take additional actions to add new generation capacity to the grid on an urgent basis.
“As an immediate measure, surplus capacity will be bought from existing independent power producers.
“These are power plants which built more capacity than was required and can now supply this excess power to Eskom,” Ramaphosa said.
“As part of addressing the shortage of megawatts, Eskom will now also purchase additional energy from existing private generators such as mines, paper mills, shopping centres and other private entities that have surplus power.”
ENCOURAGE YOU TO GO SOLAR
“South Africa has great abundance of sun which we should use to generate electricity.
“There is significant potential for households and businesses to install rooftop solar and connect this power to the grid.
“To incentivise greater uptake of rooftop solar, Eskom will develop rules and a pricing structure – known as a feed-in tariff – for all commercial and residential installations on its network.
“This means that those who can and have installed solar panels in their homes or businesses will be able to sell surplus power they don’t need to Eskom.”
ASK NEIGHBOURS TO SHARE THEIR POWER
“A number of our neighbouring countries in Southern Africa, such as Botswana and Zambia, have more electricity capacity than they require.
“Eskom will now import power from these countries through the Southern African Power Pool arrangement.”
MOBILE GENERATORS AND CITIZENS URGED TO SWITCH OFF THE LIGHTS
“Eskom will also use interim power solutions, such as mobile generators, to supplement current generation capacity for a limited period.
“Eskom will implement a programme that encourages efficient energy use by consumers to reduce demand at peak times,” the president said.
POLICE TO HELP FIGHT CRIME AT ESKOM
“The SA Police Service has set up a special law enforcement team to help Eskom in confronting crime and corruption.
“A number people have been arrested in recent days and several others are already being prosecuted for corruption and fraud involving Eskom contracts,” Ramaphosa said.
