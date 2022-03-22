Gov to conduct oversight over District Six development project

By Tauhierah Salie
The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture will today be engaging claimants and beneficiaries in District Six.
The department’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, says Deputy president David Mabuza will be joining a walk-about aimed at assessing progress on the District Six Development Project, in his capacity as the chairperson of the committee.
Tens of thousands of families were removed in 1966 when the then-apartheid government declared it a “Whites Only’ area.
Following decades of litigation, negotiations between affected residents and the three spheres of government culminated in a multi-phase redevelopment project.
Despite a R1.4b investment, the quality of homes built thus far has faced criticism over being unsuitable for recipients.
VOC