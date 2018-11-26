Government, chapter 9 institutions and civil society join hands to combat violence against women and children

The Minister of Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini attended the launch of 16 Days of Activism campaign on Sunday at Melmoth in Kwazulu-Natal, which is a national campaign against gender-based violence. This is where the Minister made a public announcement of the partnership made with civil society groups, chapter 9 institutions and the general public to rally behind the campaign in the fight to end the violence.

The Orange the World: #HearMeToo is this year’s theme, which will run from the 25th November up until the 10th of December. The 16 Days of Activism campaign is an internationally recognised movement for no violence against women and children. It is aimed at highlighting the social ills and also the different types of violence and abuse faced by women and girl child in our society.

‘’We call upon all South Africans to heed the United Nations’ theme, which is #HearMeToo, by breaking all forms of silence against all manners of abuse and violence against women. The #HearMeToo symbolises a collective appeal to society to hear women’s pain and demands against gender violence’’, said Dlamini.

Meanwhile, Sonke Gender Justice, Eastern Cape Provincial Manager, Patrick Godana says that there have been several cases with big corporates such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), where sexual harassment cases were reported by staff. It is where the commission found that the SABC needed to better deal with gender-based violence as their policies did not address this matter.

‘’We just started yesterday, it’s on the public domain, there’s an issue that was sparked by the #HearMeToo movement. The issue around sexual harassment, which has been a huge challenge, not only in South Africa but across the globe. You will remember in our country, even in South Africa we have been inundated by huge challenges at the SABC and Old Mutual which were the latest organisations that made headlines. We are also saying non-governmental organisations are not immune as well with this kind of …

“It is disturbing that none of the cases which have been reported have had the perpetrator being held to account,” said Barbara Watson, chair of the SABC commission.

Godana further stated that with the increase of abuse in women and children people have become aware of such cases and reported them to the relevant authorities.

‘’Well, it has certainly been on the increase amongst those who confess that we can read two things that people have come of age and are aware and report the issues. They can deal with issues and the issue of conflict. And when one look at that, people are on the rampage as well you know in terms of violating others especially women and children. But the proof of the matter is that people are using the might of the law so that the law can defend and protect them.’’

