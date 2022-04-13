Government consult action plan for flood stricken KZN communities

LOCAL

The province will be declared a disaster area, after heavy downpours devastated several regions and claimed the lives of nearly 60 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived alongside several delegates in Kwa-Zulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, to iron out governments’ response to communities affected by floods.

Several humanitarian groups have responded including Gift of the Givers. Founder, Dr Imtiyaaz Sooliman, told VOC on Tuesday, that he remained hopeful that aid would reach those in need.

He noted, however, that infrastructural damage is severe, including washed away roads that have hindered operations.

Meanwhile, police are yet to verify reports that containers are being looted.