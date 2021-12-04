Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Government has appointed 200 social workers to deal with Gender-Based Violence cases

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Government says it has appointed 200 social workers to deal with cases of Gender-Based Violence, as part of the strategy to fight the scourge.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament that the social workers will be deployed to various provinces.

“Last year, we transferred additional resources to the Provincial Departments of Social Developments for them to appoint 200 GBV social workers. In this view, not only did we partner with 249 civil society organisations to fight against GBV, but we also trained and assigned hundreds of ambassadors of GBV who will be providing their relevant services to the hot spots across the country.”

Thursday, November 25, 2021, marked the first day of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

GBV has been called the second pandemic as women and children around the world experience increased levels of violence from their intimate partners.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.