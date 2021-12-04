Government has appointed 200 social workers to deal with Gender-Based Violence cases

Government says it has appointed 200 social workers to deal with cases of Gender-Based Violence, as part of the strategy to fight the scourge.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament that the social workers will be deployed to various provinces.

“Last year, we transferred additional resources to the Provincial Departments of Social Developments for them to appoint 200 GBV social workers. In this view, not only did we partner with 249 civil society organisations to fight against GBV, but we also trained and assigned hundreds of ambassadors of GBV who will be providing their relevant services to the hot spots across the country.”

Thursday, November 25, 2021, marked the first day of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

GBV has been called the second pandemic as women and children around the world experience increased levels of violence from their intimate partners.

Source: SABC News