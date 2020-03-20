Government identifies sites to possibly quarantine people living in informal settlements

Share this article

















The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has identified 37 state-owned properties throughout the country that could possibly be used as quarantine sites for people living in informal settlements. This was revealed by Minister Patricia de Lille during a media briefing in Parliament, as the country heightens its plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

De Lille says most of these properties are currently not being used.

“Most of the sites will also be made available for people living in informal settlements because once a person must be put in quarantine, there is no facilities available in informal settlements. Teams of our regional offices are assessing and identifying these properties 37 sites identified.”

Other government’s intervention to fight the scourge of COVID-19 will include installing a 1.8 metre high fence at Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe. De Lille says the fence will be erected for about 20km on either side of the Beitbridge Land Port of Entry.

She says the fence is estimated to cost R37.2 million and is expected to be finished within a month.

“The installation of a fence at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe and as you know as South Africans travel to the rest of the continent, they use Beit bridge border.”

