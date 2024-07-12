Government relocates 500 households amid Cape Town floods

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Following a week of extreme weather in the Western Cape, which has caused significant flooding and property damage. The national government has stepped in to assist over 500 households in Cape Town, whose properties are submerged, and are being temporarily relocated to safer accommodations as gale-force winds and heavy rains continue.

Human Settlements officials have visited various disaster-stricken areas in Khayelitsha, including Nkandla, Zamimpilo, Kuyasa, and Victoria Mxenge. Many people have been left homeless due to the severe weather and resulting floods.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stated, “Our immediate intervention is to relocate families to be accommodated at the Western Cape School of Governance where we will enter into a lease agreement of 30 days.” She added that within two weeks, the department must identify land to permanently relocate the affected families.

The department mentioned that the relocation efforts will not be limited to one ward but will expand to other areas currently in danger, particularly Category C informal settlements.

According to the Human Settlements Ministry, the City of Cape Town alone has over 800 informal settlements in high-risk zones. Kubayi emphasized the need for a more proactive approach to disaster management.

Regarding stormwater drainage in poor communities, Kubayi said, “In some areas we visit, we find that there is no proper stormwater drainage system to absorb water during heavy rains, so we need to put in place the bulk infrastructure to mitigate against a situation where people are locked in water.”

The minister also appealed to all levels of government to work together when disaster strikes. She also recognised the continuous efforts of NGOs collaborating with the government during these emergencies.

