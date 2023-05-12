Government to establish inquiry into “Lady R” weapons allegations

Share this article

The South African government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge into allegations by the US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety that Pretoria sent arms to Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. A Russian vessel, the “Lady R” docked in Simonstown in December last year and Brigety alleges it was loaded with South African ammunition.

The Presidency says it has noted with concern remarks attributed to the US Ambassador alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.

It says the ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of cooperation that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and South African delegation led by National Security Special Advisor Dr Sydney Mufumadi.

In recent engagement, the two nations agreed that an investigation will be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.

Source: SABC News