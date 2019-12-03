Government to help ensure reduction of data prices: Patel

Share this article

















Trade and Industry Minister, Ebrahim Patel says government is prepared to do what is necessary to help ensure the reduction of data prices in the country.

On Monday, the Competition Commission released its data services market inquiry findings – including that data prices in South Africa are excessive and anti-poor.

The Commission has given Vodacom and MTN two months to reduce prices by 30% to 50% or face prosecution.

Speaking at the release of the inquiry report in Pretoria Minister Patel says: “For reasons of growth, inclusion, development and democracy, it matters what happens to prices.”

“The findings and recommendations of the Competition commission will be carefully studied by ourselves and it will be reflected on and we will certainly back the actions that are necessary to help bring data prices down.”

