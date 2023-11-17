Government, Transnet sued over rail infrastructure

Share this article

The Umhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay is taking government and Transnet to court over the alleged failure to maintain rail infrastructure, which has resulted in severe congestion of trucks transporting cargo, particularly coal, to the port.

Municipal Mayor Xolani Ngwezi has expressed frustration over the worsening situation, describing it as a crisis that demands immediate action.

“We are taking legal action because the congestion caused by these trucks is having a detrimental impact on our city,” Ngwezi stated.

“The roads are congested, there is noise pollution, and the environment is being negatively affected.”

Ngwezi emphasized that the responsibility for maintaining rail infrastructure lies with both the government and Transnet. However, he accused both parties of failing to fulfill their obligations, leading to the current crisis.

“The problem has been ongoing for at least two to three years,” Ngwezi pointed out. “We have a tripartite agreement with the port, the Industrial Development Zone (IDZ), and the city, but it seems to be ineffective. The problem only exists in our budget.”

Source: SABC News