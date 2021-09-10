Govt on Mandatory vaccines

Share this article

















Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, says government has not made any pronouncements on mandatory vaccines. Dhlomo was speaking during a media briefing on the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 earlier.

This as several companies, including Discovery Health, have said that they will make vaccines mandatory for their staff. The deputy minister says however that government is unable to prevent companies from making the shots compulsory, should establishments wish to implement this to increase the safety and productivity of its staff and customers.

Photo: Sourced