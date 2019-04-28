Govt should have prioritised free education 25 years ago: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema believes free education should have been prioritised when the new government came into power 25 years ago.

The African National Congress (ANC) government implemented free higher education for poor students over a year ago following resolutions adopted at its elective conference held in Nasrec.

Malema told thousands of EFF supporters at a Freedom Day rally at Seshego in Limpopo that people are dependent on free government services due to lack of education.

He says government should have prioritised education because if you go to research now, it says amongst graduates, only 5% are unemployed.

He says: “If we had many graduates, it means we would not have these levels of unemployment. If you give people education for free, you are going to reduce a list of RDPs and the list of social grants. It means you have saved a lot of money. You can re-invest it in education.”

“I don’t understand why we should even be fighting about free education,” adds Malema.

