Govt tender red tape could be exacerbating construction mafia syndicates, says CoCT

The City of Cape Town says there are no complicated processes for those who legally want to benefit through subcontracting opportunities on its service delivery projects.

This after the Western Cape Property Development Forum indicated that construction mafia syndicates may be exacerbated by complicated red tape in government tendering processes.

The metro said it ensured that local residents benefitted and participate in every development project in their areas.

MMC for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas was speaking at the MyCiTi bus route construction site on Friday.

“In the lead-up to going on to site months in advance, we again go through to a very high public awareness of what is coming, why it’s coming, what are our timelines are. In every stage, members of the public that are seeking work are encouraged to put their name onto the city’s job seeker programs, so they can be potentially be randomised and have an opportunity to work on contract.”

Quintas added that some residents just wanted to participate in its developmental projects when they saw there was work in progress, ignoring processes that were put in place.