Govt to conduct survey on learners’ strange behaviour

The Basic Education Department has confirmed that they will be conducting surveys at 3000 schools across the country in an effort to probe the cause of the reportedly strange behaviour in learners.

This comes after schools reported unusual behaviour such as screaming uncontrollably and hallucinations among learners.

The Department’s Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says the survey will begin once schools have reopened.

Mhlanga says, “We’ve had situations where our children in schools would be hallucinating, shouting and some would be collapsing, and we know that some have even committed suicide and others have acted in ways we have never seen before. We thought these were isolated, but we saw an increase in these incidents to the extent we felt we needed to conduct some kind of a survey.”

Source: SABC News