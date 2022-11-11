Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Gr 11 student stabbed by Gr 8 from another school in Eesterivier

LOCAL

Investigations are underway after Grade 11 student was stabbed by a Grade 8 student from another school in Eesterivier.
Reports indicate that the 17-year-old was hospitalized for stab wounds to the back and arm, after a fight with a group of boys. It is alleged that the same group attacked his nephew last month. The reason for the violence is unknown.
The Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond says the perpetrator is yet to return to school but disciplinary action is being pursued.
VOC
Photo: Pixabay

